VIDEO: TJ Community Mission Foundation to host first ever ‘New Years Eve Bash’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The T.J. Community Mission Foundation will be hosting its first New Year’s Eve Bash at the Cave City Convention Center on December 31 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

The evening includes a dinner, a cash bar, a casino, dancing, and music by The Jimmy Church Band.

There will also be a raffle drawing that evening for a Henry New Original .44-40 WCF rifle valued at $2720.00 and a Spending Spree Tree worth $2000.00 which includes 20 - $100.00 gift cards to local boutiques and businesses.

“We are very excited to bring this event to the region that is going to allow our guests to have an amazing time bringing in the new year while supporting a wonderful cause like the T.J. Community Mission Foundation in the process,” Randy Burns, Executive Director of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation, said, “And, we simply could not do these types of events if it were not for our incredible sponsors who help make it possible. Thank you to all of our sponsors for your support of this event and your continued support of the Foundation.”

For more information and tickets to the event visit, nyebash2023.com.

