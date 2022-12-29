WKU tight end Josh Simon will transfer to South Carolina

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football continues to be the breeding ground for the transfer portal to power five schools. Wednesday afternoon it was announced that WKU tight end Joshua Simon will be heading to South Carolina.

The Dalzell, South Carolina native returns to his home state after a good run in the red and white. During his time at w-k-u...Simon had 86 catches for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns.

With the conclusion of the season, Simon is the all-time program leader for touchdowns scored by a tight end with 16.

Simon earned Second-Team All-Conference this year.

He has two years left of eligibility.

