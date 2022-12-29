WKU tight end Josh Simon will transfer to South Carolina

Josh Simon scores second touchdown on the day to tie the game at 17 going into halftime
Josh Simon scores second touchdown on the day to tie the game at 17 going into halftime(Lauren Floyd)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football continues to be the breeding ground for the transfer portal to power five schools. Wednesday afternoon it was announced that WKU tight end Joshua Simon will be heading to South Carolina.

The Dalzell, South Carolina native returns to his home state after a good run in the red and white. During his time at w-k-u...Simon had 86 catches for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns.

With the conclusion of the season, Simon is the all-time program leader for touchdowns scored by a tight end with 16.

Simon earned Second-Team All-Conference this year.

He has two years left of eligibility.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Mark Steinhorst reunited with his missing dog, Tuffy.
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
Arrest
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest
BGMU announces road closures
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Hilltopper Basketball returns home for final time in 2022
WKU Dominates South Alabama to Win 2022 New Orleans Bowl Championship
WKU dominates South Alabama to win 2022 New Orleans Bowl Championship
Bowling Green senior kicker Colin Fratus signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic...
Colin Fratus signs his Letter of Intent with Campbellsville
WKU vs South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
WKU sets records and destroys South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl 44-23