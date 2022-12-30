Barren County Sheriff’s Office searching for Hiseville man following fight

HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Hiseville man after they responded to a fight Thursday afternoon.

Police are still searching for Anthony Hamblin, 52, as of Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Branstetter Street in Hiseville around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a fight between two men.

Police found one man on the front porch with a “severe laceration” to his face.

Witnesses told police that the victim was in a fight with Hamblin, who “used a large knife and cut the victim across the face,” according to reports.

Police said Hamblin fled the scene, and was not able to be located.

According to reports, the victim was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to University of Louisville Hospital. An update on his condition has not been given at this time.

Hamblin is described by police as 6′1″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hamblin is asked to call the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771 or dispatch at 270-651-5151.

