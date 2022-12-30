Cloudy and mild with showers expected later

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning will be mainly dry until the next round of showers work into the area by the afternoon and into the evening.

Showers likely later

This evening into Saturday morning is shaping up to be a soaker. Saturday morning expect widespread rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures remaining in the lower 60s. As for planning New Years Eve activities, there could be some dry time with mostly cloudy skies. Readings dip back down into the mid 40s after the sun sets. Sunday is shaping up to be a great day to start of the New Year with mostly sunny skies and a high near 61!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 60. Low 51. Winds S at 14 mph

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 62. Low 47. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 49. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 69 (1907)

Record Low: -5(1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.91″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 42.50″ (-7.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58

