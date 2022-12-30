Dayvion McKnight suffers injury against Rice in conference opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During WKU’s 81-78 conference-opening loss to Rice, junior guard Dayvion McKnight suffered a head and neck injury and was later taken to the hospital.

With about five minutes left into the game, McKnight was in the paint and collided with a Rice player and fellow Hilltopper Jairus Hamilton that led to a hard fall.

McKnight was immediately attended to by trainers and paramedics and tested if he could feel his extremities and was able to move.

McKnight was then put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

“I think the stretcher was probably more precautionary than anything,” assistant head coach Phil Cunningham said. “We’ll know after the fact. Dave, those guys [in the locker room] love him. They’re concerned about him, we all are. We’ll just have to wait and see what they say.”

Cunningham gave some positive news about his status.

“Initial reports are positive, they’re doing a lot of checking on him right now to see what exactly happened. He took a hard fall, a very hard fall obviously,” he said. “You all know he’s as tough as it gets so we’re just kind of waiting to see on that.”

At this moment there is no timetable or indication of when McKnight could be back in the Hilltopper uniform.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.