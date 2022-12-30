Edmonson and surrounding communities are still without water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A boil order advisory was issued earlier this week to Edmonson County and surrounding communities. However, some residents of these areas are still left without water entirely.

“I turned the faucet on, no water. I thought, “Oh, that’s what he meant.” So, I haven’t had water since then. Which makes it very interesting is showering and using the restroom. I thought about going down to the lake and getting a bucket of water for that reason,” said Randall Hendricks, a Grayson County resident.

Like Hendricks, some residents, have had a gradual return in water pressure, but not enough to keep up with daily life.

Hendricks said, “I do have a little stream of water coming out of the faucet, which is better than nothing. It’s an inconvenience, but not that big of an inconvenience for me. I thought about just joining Planet Fitness just to use their showers.”

Tony Sanders, a manager for the Edmonson County Water District, says that they are doing everything in their power to remedy the situation, however, the recent cold snap was unprecedented and too much for an outdated water system.

Sanders says that in 28 years with the water district, he’s never experienced such a drastic drop in temperature or the ensuing damage.

The district has applied for grants and loans to update the system in the coming years and hopes that with these updates, problems like these will become a thing of the past.

