Edmonson Water District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tony Sanders with the Edmonson Water District confirmed Friday afternoon that the district is lifting a boil water advisory for certain areas that was issued on Monday.
The lift impacts the following areas:
- In Edmonson County, Highway 728 starting at Ashley Road and the Lincoln and Nolin River Lake areas.
- All customers in Hart County
- Grayson County customers On Highway 88 beginning at the Grayson and Hart County line going north to Ashley Road.
- Highway 479 starting at Highway 88 intersection to Highway 1214
- Broadford area
Sanders said that as of Friday morning all customers have water again.
