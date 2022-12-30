Edmonson Water District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tony Sanders with the Edmonson Water District confirmed Friday afternoon that the district is lifting a boil water advisory for certain areas that was issued on Monday.

Boil water order in place for some in Edmonson Co. and surrounding communities

The lift impacts the following areas:

  • In Edmonson County, Highway 728 starting at Ashley Road and the Lincoln and Nolin River Lake areas.
  • All customers in Hart County
  • Grayson County customers On Highway 88 beginning at the Grayson and Hart County line going north to Ashley Road.
  • Highway 479 starting at Highway 88 intersection to Highway 1214
  • Broadford area

Sanders said that as of Friday morning all customers have water again.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Kori Beck Bumgarner
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
Rick Stansbury
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
Arrest
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest

Latest News

Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
Accident
KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County
Police respond.
Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrests Hiseville man following fight
View From The Hill: Farm to campus initiative puts student grown produce back into campus restaurants