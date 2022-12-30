Edmonson Water District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tony Sanders with the Edmonson Water District confirmed Friday afternoon that the district is lifting a boil water advisory for certain areas that was issued on Monday.

The lift impacts the following areas:

In Edmonson County, Highway 728 starting at Ashley Road and the Lincoln and Nolin River Lake areas.

All customers in Hart County

Grayson County customers On Highway 88 beginning at the Grayson and Hart County line going north to Ashley Road.

Highway 479 starting at Highway 88 intersection to Highway 1214

Broadford area

Sanders said that as of Friday morning all customers have water again.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.