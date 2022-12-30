Grab that rain jacket!

temperatures continue to rise
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, there is a slight chance for shower, but skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday morning will be mainly dry until the next round of showers work into the area by the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures continue to rise.
Temperatures continue to rise.(WBKO)

Friday evening into Saturday is shaping up to be a soaker. Saturday morning expect widespread rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures remaining in the lower 60s. As for planning New Years Eve activities, there could be some dry time with mostly cloudy skies. Readings dip back down into the mid 40s after the sun sets. Sunday is shaping up to be a great day to start of the New Year with mostly sunny skies and a high near 61!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 60. Low 51. Winds S at 14 mph

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 62. Low 47. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 49. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 69 (1907)

Record Low: -5(1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.91″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 42.50″ (-7.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Simpson County will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Mantell UFO Incident by naming...
Simpson Co. creates Capt. Thomas Mantell Jr. Day to commemorate the Mantell UFO incident
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Kori Beck Bumgarner
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

Latest News

AM Weather 12/29/22
AM Weather 12/29/22
Temperatures will continue to increase over the next several days!
Above normal temperatures!
Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!
Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!
Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!
Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!