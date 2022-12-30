KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m.

After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91, of Cloverport, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt west on U.S. 60 when she tried to make a left turn onto KY 144.

Police said that Novak turned into he driving path of a 2005 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer driven by Freddy Brown, 37, of London.

Novak was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Brown did not report any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Jesse Harp.

