Local gyms prepare for New Year’s resolutions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the new year approaches, many gyms and fitness centers look forward to new faces and increased membership. However, larger groups of people gathered indoors create unique obstacles that must be addressed.

Erik St. John, the owner of RX Fitness, said, “January 1 we could have a 20 to 30 percent increase in membership, which is great, but we know that not everybody is going to fit for that particular gym. We cater to a small group, our class sizes are between five and 12. As that influx comes in, we’ll either add additional classes, or we’ll have a cap of 15 on our classes.”

While there are obstacles to address, gym representatives are still looking forward to new faces joining the gyms.

“That’s one of the most fun parts of this job, I think, is helping people kind of find their groove and see what it is that they like to do, and to learn about new machines, learn about new equipment that we have,” said Natalie Boddeker, a fitness coach at Anytime Fitness.

St. John said, “New people come in and we get the opportunity to have more individualized instruction. Now that takes a little extra time, so we’ll ask somebody, if they haven’t been here before, to get here 15 minutes early so that we can kinda have a personal conversation, help them get started, have some personal coaching and get them ready for that first class.”

The largest concern shared between gym representatives and the community is health and safety. As large groups gather indoors, the potential for illness rises.

“We are cleaning all the time, that’s something we’ve done from day one, really. With COVID, of course, that ramped up, and now with cold and flu season, we are cleaning constantly. We have wipes everywhere. We always go around as employees and make sure that it’s super clean,” said Boddeker.

With these obstacles, and as resolutions are made, gyms want to encourage people to work together on their fitness goals.

“The good news is, all of our people love to hear the same instruction after they’ve already been doing it awhile. So, everybody participates and individual instruction helps the whole class,” said St. John.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.