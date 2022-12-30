Pub by Novo to hold its first New Year’s Eve party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we approach the new year, a local business is also celebrating a big first!

Pub by Novo will be hosting its first New Year’s Eve party.

Lucky guests that were able to make reservations can look forward to a complimentary bottle of champagne at their table.

Though reservations are full, guests can walk in, sit at the bar top, and enjoy door prizes and raffles.

“We are a little nervous. We’ve never done a party like this, but we think it’s going to be absolutely amazing,” said Bar Manager Edita Dedic. “We put a lot of time and effort into everything and we think it’s going to be super fun.”

Festivities will begin at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and go until 2 a.m. into the new year.

For more information, visit the Pub by Novo website.

