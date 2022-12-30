Three arrested in connection to school abuse investigation in Ohio Co.

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrest three people for multiple felonies in an abuse investigation at a school.

Officials say KSP detectives started an investigation at Pilgrim’s Rest School in Dundee, which is in Ohio County after Social Services investigated allegations of abuse.

This investigation began in October 2022, and detectives presented the case before the Ohio Grand Jury, in which three people were indicted and charged.

Kelly Vanderkooi was charged with 21 counts of Criminal Abuse 1st Degree of a child 12 or under, and 10 counts of Assault 4th Degree.

Johnathan Vanderkooi was charged with eight counts of Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, and three counts of Assault 4th Degree.

Amanda Vanderkooi was charged with one count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

All three are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

