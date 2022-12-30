View From The Hill: Farm to campus initiative puts student grown produce back into campus restaurants

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly two decades, faculty and students have grown vegetables at the university farm. Now the campus community is benefitting from the fruits of their labor.

“I really enjoy fruit and vegetable production.”

Between 30 and 50 students enrolled in horticulture and agriculture sustainability at WKU helped roll out a unique farm-to-campus program earlier this semester.

“We were able to show the community that Western is able to produce for its students and we’re showing the growth and expansion of the WKU farm.”

Produce, meat, and dairy products produced at the WKU farm are being served in campus restaurants.

“They step in and help supplant a lot of stuff that we need.”

“It’s been issues where we have issues with our suppliers where a product comes in and it’s not any good or they’ll short us something where they weren’t able to get us something with the supply chain the way it’s been.”

Feeding between three and four thousand people a day, Chef Gil Holts with the WKU Restaurant Group says most all of their vegetables come from the WKU farm.

“Broccoli which is one of the bigger ones. Zucchini squash, cauliflower, those are the big three the kids seem to recognize the most.”

WKU’s farm is the first in the state to consistently offer dairy, meat, and produce to be utilized in on-campus dining.

Giving students like Destinee Williams hands-on experience not just planting but maintaining the garden.

“I didn’t realize how much hard work, thought and planning goes into producing a large-scale garden so I’m really thankful and grateful for the opportunity that has come my way working at the WKU farm.”

The Farm to Campus program will be expanding with the addition of greenhouses and high tunnels.

