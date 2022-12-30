View From The Hill: Farm to campus initiative puts student grown produce back into campus restaurants

This week on View from the Hill, we look at the Farm to Campus program that gives student-grown produce to campus restaurants.
By Amy Bingham
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly two decades, faculty and students have grown vegetables at the university farm. Now the campus community is benefitting from the fruits of their labor.

“I really enjoy fruit and vegetable production.”

Between 30 and 50 students enrolled in horticulture and agriculture sustainability at WKU helped roll out a unique farm-to-campus program earlier this semester.

“We were able to show the community that Western is able to produce for its students and we’re showing the growth and expansion of the WKU farm.”

Produce, meat, and dairy products produced at the WKU farm are being served in campus restaurants.

“They step in and help supplant a lot of stuff that we need.”

“It’s been issues where we have issues with our suppliers where a product comes in and it’s not any good or they’ll short us something where they weren’t able to get us something with the supply chain the way it’s been.”

Feeding between three and four thousand people a day, Chef Gil Holts with the WKU Restaurant Group says most all of their vegetables come from the WKU farm.

“Broccoli which is one of the bigger ones. Zucchini squash, cauliflower, those are the big three the kids seem to recognize the most.”

WKU’s farm is the first in the state to consistently offer dairy, meat, and produce to be utilized in on-campus dining.

Giving students like Destinee Williams hands-on experience not just planting but maintaining the garden.

“I didn’t realize how much hard work, thought and planning goes into producing a large-scale garden so I’m really thankful and grateful for the opportunity that has come my way working at the WKU farm.”

The Farm to Campus program will be expanding with the addition of greenhouses and high tunnels.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Arrest
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest
Kori Beck Bumgarner
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
Accident
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
Local couple stranded after Southwest fiasco, another woman details her experience with her...
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine

Latest News

Police respond.
Barren County Sheriff’s Office searching for Hiseville man following fight
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney since 2012.
BG native appointed Commonwealth Attorney
Pub by Novo to host first New Year's Eve party
Pub by Novo to host first New Year's Eve party
Glasgow nursing home nationally recognized
Glasgow nursing home nationally recognized