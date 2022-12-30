View from the Hill: Farm to Campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Between 30 and 50 students enrolled in horticulture and agriculture sustainability at Western Kentucky University helped roll out a unique farm-to-campus program earlier this semester.

“We were able to show the community that Western is able to produce for its students and we’re showing the growth and expansion of the WKU farm,” said WKU senior, Destinee Williams.

Produce, meat, and dairy products produced at the WKU farm are being served in campus restaurants.

“They step in and help supplant a lot of stuff that we need,” said Chef Gil Holts. “It’s been issues where we have issues with our suppliers where a product comes in and it’s not any good or they’ll shoot us something where they weren’t able to get us something with the supply chain the way it’s been.”

Feeding between three and four thousand people a day, Chef Holts with the WKU Restaurant Group says most all of their vegetables come from the WKU farm.

“Broccoli which is one of the bigger ones. Zucchini squash, cauliflower, those are the big three the kids seem to recognize the most,” said Holts.

WKU’s farm is the first in the state to consistently offer dairy, meat, and produce to be utilized in on-campus dining.

This program gives students like Destinee a hands-on experience with not just planting but maintaining the garden.

“I didn’t realize how much hard work, thought and planning goes into producing a large-scale garden so I’m really thankful and grateful for the opportunity that has come my way working at the WKU farm,” said Williams

The Farm to Campus program will be expanding with the addition of greenhouses and high tunnels.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.