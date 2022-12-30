WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties.

In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury will not coach in tonight’s game against Rice due to a health matter. He is in excellent spirits and looks forward to returning to the team soon.”

After the game, Cunningham spoke on Stansbury’s status.

“Coach was home resting tonight. We’ve been really day-to-day, hour-to-hour, with his team and where everything is. He’s day to day.”

Cunningham revealed that Stansbury has been sick for over a week since before the game at South Carolina.

“He was really sick at South Carolina last week almost to the point where maybe he shouldn’t have even traveled...he’s been good, he’s good.,” Cunningham said. “We think he’ll be back pretty soon. Don’t know for sure on the timing yet. We’re just getting informed on it day-to-day from a medical standpoint.”

This isn’t the first time Cunningham has had to step in for Stansbury.

In 2021, he served as interim head coach for two games at Middle Tennessee, leading the Hilltoppers to two victories by a combined 31 points.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.