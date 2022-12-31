Courtside, 12-30-22

Courtside 2022-2023
Courtside 2022-2023(wbko)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit the hardwood one last time in 2022 as teams wrap up holiday tournaments and prepare for the start of district and regional play.

Girls’ Scores

Courtside 12-30-22, Lady Gators vs Lady Devils

Final

Greenwood 72

Owensboro 65

Courtside 12-30-22, Trojanettes vs Lady Flyers

Final

Barren County 35

Franklin County 47

Courtside 12-30-22: Apollo vs South Warren

Final

South Warren 57

Apollo 41

Girls Holiday Tournament Scores

Courtside 12-30-22, Girls Holiday Hoops Scores

Boys’ Scores

Courtside 12-30-22: Caverna vs Barren County

Final

Barren County 56

Caverna 51

Boys Holiday Tournament Scores

Courtside 12-30-22: High School Boys Basketball scores

