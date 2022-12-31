Courtside, 12-30-22
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit the hardwood one last time in 2022 as teams wrap up holiday tournaments and prepare for the start of district and regional play.
Girls’ Scores
Final
Greenwood 72
Owensboro 65
Final
Barren County 35
Franklin County 47
Final
South Warren 57
Apollo 41
Girls Holiday Tournament Scores
Boys’ Scores
Final
Barren County 56
Caverna 51
Boys Holiday Tournament Scores
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.