Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

Downtown BG warns people of fake posters(Downtown BG)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”.

One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”

If you have any information, contact Downtown BG. They are also requesting that if you see any posters, to take them down.

The city is currently searching for footage.

