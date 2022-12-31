Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”.

One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”

If you have any information, contact Downtown BG. They are also requesting that if you see any posters, to take them down.

The city is currently searching for footage.

Time for a public message about this. We wanted to avoid giving these pranksters attention they’re craving, but this terroristic threat has gone too far. If you have info, please DM us. If you see these, please take down. We’ve spent 9+ hours hunting and removing this month. pic.twitter.com/8p2bixeQzd — Downtown BGKY (@DowntownBGKY) December 31, 2022

