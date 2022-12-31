Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st degree rape
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Henderson man was arrested Saturday after having multiple warrants out for his arrest.
According to Henderson Police, 45-year-old Bethel Powell was located at the 10 block of Paragon Drive in Henderson.
Officials say Powell had multiple warrants out for his arrest that included; multiple counts of first-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping of a minor, and one count of intimidating a participant of the legal system.
Police confirm Powell was arrested and booked at the Henderson County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.