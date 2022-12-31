‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church

Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket.

Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart and checked it with her husband when they returned home.

“We had a very merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Lottery officials said Denton arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, the lucky winner took home $497,073.

“We were happy anyway,” Denton said. “Now we’re happier; this is a blessing.”

Denton, a production assembler, said she plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Rick Stansbury
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
Kori Beck Bumgarner
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
Arrest
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest

Latest News

Local gyms prepare for new members as part of New Year resolutions
Local gyms prepare for New Year influx
Doug Gorman previews his 2023 plan
Warren County's newest Judge Exec. explains his plan following the New Year
Sandra Gross named this month's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Sandra Gross
FILE - An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned...
Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
Warren Co. Judge Executive plans for new year...
Warren Co. Judge executive elect talks plans for the new year in office