Scattered showers expected through Saturday!

Starting the New Year off with well above normal Temps!
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight temperatures stay mild dipping down into the mid 50s. Showers will slowly start to work their way into the area overnight into Saturday morning.

Warm temperatures stick around.(WBKO)

Saturday will not be a complete washout though. The rain and possible T-storm should start to move out of the area by later in the afternoon leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will become chilly for New Years Eve dipping down into the mid 40s overnight, a light jacket could be handy. Sunday, that sun with start to peak back out gradually creating dry conditions and temperatures near 63! Have a fantastic New Year!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 60. Low 42. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 63. Low 51. Winds S at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy. PM T-storms. High 66. Low 56. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 71 (1923)

Record Low: -12(1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.91″ (-1.32″)

Yearly Precip: 42.50″ (-7.50″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58

