Warren Co. Judge executive elect talks plans for the new year in office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2023 just days away, many have begun to think about what resolutions or goals they may want to set to start their new year.

Local city and county officials are also setting goals for Bowling Green to start off in the right step next year.

“Well, I think a new year is a great time to really evaluate where you’ve been and where you’re going,” said Doug Gorman, Judge Executive-elect,

Gorman has been representing Warren County as the First District Magistrate since being elected in 2014 and officially serving his first term in 2015.

“I think what I’m really excited about is just the challenges. I love to be a part of trying to solve some problems,” said Gorman.

Just this past election season, he was elected as Warren County’s newest Judge Executive.

“You know it’s always exciting again when you have something new. And so, there’s some change but I’m not a big fan of change for change’s sake,” said Gorman.

On Jan. 2, Gorman will officially take the position as Warren County’s Judge Executive, where he will follow in the footsteps of Mike Buchanan, who Gorman said was his mentor.

“I’m looking forward to that collaborative effort getting a lot of people around the table and making things happen,” said Gorman.

Gorman says that his first order of business is to listen to the people and be open to new ideas, while also keeping in mind that workforce development is the first major issue he plans to tackle.

“Some of our biggest challenges with that growth is infrastructure but also with that growth is workforce development. We have to find and continue to encourage people to go back to work. It’s very, very important for the American dream. I want as many people as possible to experience that and lift all families up, but by doing that- a job is very important, so we want to find the best jobs for people, and give them the skill set, so they can be successful, so their families can be successful,” said Gorman.

Gorman says that Bowling Green is truly a great place to work, live, and raise a family and he looks forward to what the new year has in store.

