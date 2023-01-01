POLICE: Barren County Constable charged in assault investigation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County Constable was arrested Sunday morning after Glasgow Police responded to an assault call.

Joseph Ramey, 29, was charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic complaint on Cranbrook Drive where they said Ramey and a female victim had been in a verbal fight that led to Ramey “assaulting the female victim, handcuffing her and held her against her will refusing to let her go.”

The arrest was made by Sgt. Wesley Hicks and Ramey was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Ramey has a court date set for Jan. 4, according to the BCDC website.

Comment has not been made yet on how this will impact his current office held.

According to information provided by the Barren County Clerk’s Office, Ramey was the Republican candidate in 2022 for Barren County Constable District 7 race against Democratic challenger Charles Benham.

Ramey won the race with 829 votes against Benham’s 511 votes.

This case remains under investigation.

