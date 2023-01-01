Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve

By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green.

A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly.

“She had 14 children, 24 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren,” said Deborah Boards, daughter of Uela Boards.

Deborah said that, through everything, Uela never stopped being the amazing mother and leader in the family.

“She has been the head keeping us all together. When we thought we knew more than she did- I don’t know how she knew, but she knew better,” said Deborah.

She was described as a Godly woman and up until just a few years ago, she walked by herself to church every Sunday.

When Miss Boards was asked what she did to make it to this major milestone, she said that it was only by the grace of God.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Uela Boards.

