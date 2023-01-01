Iowa shuts out Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Iowa beat Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 Transparent Music City Bowl, being the first team ever to shut out an opponent in the Bowl’s history.

“Defensively I thought we played really good for the majority of the game but by being backed up early it helped them have a short drive and set up their one offensive touchdown and we were playing a bit of catch-up from that point on,” head coach Mark Stoops said.

It was a rough day at the office for the Kentucky Wildcats (7-6). Coming into the game, it was known they would be lacking star power as quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez both announced that they wouldn’t be playing in this game. So the question was who would get the start?

The answer was true freshman Destin Wade. Wade has not seen the field this year so this was his first time seeing the field.

Both of these teams have prided themselves on having a great defensive identity and it was for sure a defensive game.

The first Iowa (8-5) drive led to a turnover on downs after a pass breakup from Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett. From there it was a game of punts. Both teams couldn’t get more than 21 yards of offense resulting in punts for the next five possessions.

That was until the Hawkeyes threw a screen to Sam Laporta and he broke multiple tackles for 27 yards, setting the Hawkeyes offense up at the Kentucky 15-yard line. That set up a 15-yard touchdown throw from Joe Labas to Luke Lachey…the only offensive touchdown score this game.

Immediately after that Destin Wade threw a pick-six to Xavier Nwankpa giving Iowa a quick 14-0 lead.

With under two minutes right before halftime, Wade threw another pick-six, this time to Cooper Dejean, making it 21-0 Iowa going into the locker room.

The score would remain the same for the rest of the game as Iowa flips the script this year and beats Kentucky 21-0 to win the music city bowl.

“I think Iowa won today by being Iowa and credit to them. We got to get back to being us, and doing some things better,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “We have a lot of work to do and I’m really excited about it because I feel like there’s a great nucleus of young players and...guys with experience...I feel like we have a lot of really good pieces in place and we just have to get back to work.”

This was the first-ever shutout in the Bowl’s history and the first time Kentucky has been shut out since 2019 against Georgia.

Wade finished 16-30 for 98 yards and 2 interceptions. JuTahn McClain had 10 carries for 40 yards.

For Iowa, Joe Labas went 14-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky only had 185 yards of total offense and went 2-18 on third down. Defensively, the Wildcats played great, holding the Hawkeyes to 0-11 on third downs and 0-2 on fourth downs.

