The new years starts warm and dry!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy New Year! We’re ringing in 2023 with unseasonably warm temperatures along with dry conditions!

Heavy rain and gusty winds expected Monday night into Tuesday (WBKO)

We’ll start New Year’s Day with some clouds and fog before skies turn mostly sunny by afternoon. The sunshine combined with south winds will send temps soaring into the 60s! We stay dry and mild through Sunday night.

Expect more active weather to return to the region Monday into Tuesday. That’s when a storm system moves eastward out of the Plains. This weathermaker will bring a showers and a few thunderstorms to South-Central KY Monday night through much of Tuesday. While our threat for severe storms is very low, heavy rain to the tune of 1-2″ along with wind gusts 40-50mph are likely with this system. A First Alert Weather Day is up for the period Monday night through Tuesday, as a result.

Fair and cooler weather takes over Wednesday through Friday. Expect more seasonal readings for late week, as highs drop into the 40s and lows into the 20s. Our next shot for rain is Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. High 65. Low 51. Winds S at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms toward evening. High 66. Low 59. Winds SE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. High 70. Low 50. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 76 (1875)

Record Low: 1 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.23″

Monthly Precip: 3.28″ (-1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 42.82″ (-7.25″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

