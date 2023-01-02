Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023.

Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect and forge new memories with family and friends.

Bailey Hill, a Bowling Green resident, said her favorite memory was being able to be together after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Our daughter got married, it was a beautiful day,” said Tim and Angela Young, when asked about their favorite memories of 2022. “We went to Cason’s Cove, she got married to her sweetheart.”

Some memories were made with just hours left in the year.

“I thought we were just gonna have some drinks and bring in the new year. Now, it has just gotten that much better because I’m bringing in the new year with my fiancé,” said Emily DeRosa, after getting engaged in Fountain Square Park.

As the year went on, new lessons were learned.

“I usually move around a lot and this is the most I have been in one place,” said DeRosa. “I have really learned to hold my friends close, and lean on them when I need to.”

“I would say for us not taking anything for granted,” said Young. “Making every new minute count.”

Even new goals were set for 2023.

“Be happy with yourself,” said Carlee Crafton, a Bowling Green resident.

“Patience with myself and others,” said DeRosa. “Not being so hard on myself is probably going to be number one.”

The market data analysis site Statista reports the top three New Year’s resolutions of 2023 are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight.

