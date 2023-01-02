Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city.

Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice for Emmett Till’, the 14-year-old boy abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in the 1950s.

A woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, accused Till of whistling at her, and more than 60 years later, Donham’s last location was tracked to Bowling Green.

“For the past couple of months, several groups have come to Bowling Green to seek what they feel is justice,” said Dearbone. “We also strongly believe there should have already been justice for Emmett Till and the many others who have been victims of racial violence throughout the years.”

Dearbone said that it had been explained to some leaders of these demonstrator groups, that Bowling Green and Kentucky “has no connection to this case and no jurisdiction to act legally to enforce anything against Dunham.”

Dearbone also said the demonstrators have had talks about returning to Bowling Green this year to talk with different groups in the area.

“The divisive narrative was then created by the same groups that those of us who did not join in the movement, were simply black apologists for Mrs. Dunham working with law enforcement to try to, quote ‘derail their efforts for justice for Emmett,’” he said. “However, that is not the case, we simply believe there are more effective ways to try to gain the justice we would all like to see. Since then, these groups have reached out to local churches and other locations around town, trying to secure venues to hold their workshops and other events to try to engage our citizens in their movement.

“Now, they say they want to become the voice of blacks in Kentucky, who they believe are not being represented by our community leaders,” Dearbone said. “They are even planning to come back to Bowling Green in January just to rally people around this very idea. So let me be clear when I say this, we say thanks, but no thanks.”

