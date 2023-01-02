Cloudy, mild, and breezy before storms arrive later this evening

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are cloudy to begin our Monday. Temperatures are on the MILD side as well, with much of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Expect more active weather to return to the region tonight into Tuesday. That’s when a storm system moves eastward out of the Plains. This weathermaker will bring a showers and a few thunderstorms to South-Central KY Monday night through much of Tuesday. While our threat for severe storms is very low, heavy rain to the tune of 1-2″ along with wind gusts 40-50mph are likely with this system. A First Alert Weather Day is up for the period Monday night through Tuesday, as a result. Fair and cooler weather takes over Wednesday through Friday. Expect more seasonal readings for late week, as highs drop into the 40s and lows into the 20s. Our next shot for rain is Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms toward evening. High 68. Low 62. Winds SE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. High 68. Low 50. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 53. Low 34. Winds S a 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

