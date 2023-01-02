New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son.

Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him the first to be born at Med Center Health in 2023!

Congratulations to Sabine and Jordan on the newest addition to their family.

Celebrating the new year from here on out will include a few birthday presents for Baby Silas.

