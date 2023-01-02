Rain and Thunderstorms Monday Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new year has kicked off with dry skies and well above normal temperatures. These conditions will continue into Monday morning before our next round of showers and thunderstorms work into the region Monday evening.

Temperatures in the upper 60s! (WBKO)

Monday evening and into Tuesday there is a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week before our next cold front pushes through bringing drier conditions and colder temperatures. Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 53 and a low around 39.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms toward evening. High 68. Low 62. Winds SE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. High 68. Low 50. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 53. Low 34. Winds W at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 76 (1952)

Record Low: -8 (1881)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.12″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

