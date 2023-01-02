Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for multiple rounds of rain and storms to drench the region into Tuesday. At the very least, we’ll have heavy rain and gusty winds. A few storms may reach severe limits, especially Tuesday night.

1-3" of rain through Tuesday night

A potent storm system moves eastward out of the Plains into Tuesday. This weathermaker will bring multiple rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms to South-Central KY Monday night through Tuesday night Heavy rain to the tune of 1-3″ along with wind gusts 40-50mph are likely with this system. A few storms could reach severe limits mainly west of Bowling Green tonight and again with the final round of storms Tuesday night (locally damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out). Stay weather aware through Tuesday night!

Fair and cooler weather takes over Wednesday through Friday. Expect more seasonal readings for late week, as highs drop into the 40s and lows into the 20s. Our next shot for rain is Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again after sunset. A few storms could be severe. High 70. Low 55. Winds SW at 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. AM High 64, temps falling into the 50s. Low 37. Winds W at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 46. Low 30. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 74 (2006)

Record Low: -5 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.23″)

Yearly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

