T.J. Samson welcomes New Year baby

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023.

Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese.

Her parents are Arriel Boyd and Andrew McCorkel of Bowling Green.

The family was presented with balloons and gifts from the T.J. Gift Shop along with a case of diapers and a gift back from R+ Med Spa.

“This is such a special and exciting event, and we are delighted to celebrate with this family,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “Anastasia will always be able to say that she was the first baby of 2023.”

In addition to her parents, Anastasia was welcomed by now big brother Zilar Boyd.

