VIDEO: New Bowling Green ‘Stretch Zone’ talks New Year’s resolutions

For more information about Stretch Zone visit, stretchzone.com or call 270-238-5504.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a new year, which means it’s the time when many people make plans to get healthier, improve their fitness, and even exercise more.

Some even dedicated time to just bettering themselves in general.

Jordan Green, the General manager for the new Strech Zone in Bowling Green spoke with Allie Hennard about some of the decisions people make to better themselves in the new year and gave a few ways that can help with those goals.

For more information about Stretch Zone visit, stretchzone.com or call 270-238-5504. You can also email them at bowlinggreen@stretchzone.com.

Stretch Zone is located at 1131 Fairview Avenue, Suite 102.

GO TO BOWLING GREEN @ STRETCH ZONE.COM FOR ALL THE DETAILS.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ramey
POLICE: Barren County Constable charged in assault investigation
Downtown BG warns people of fake posters
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
Bowling Green woman celebrates her 100th birthday on NYE.
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
Rick Stansbury
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day

Latest News

New Bowling Green Stretch Zone talks New Year’s resolutions
New Bowling Green Stretch Zone talks New Year’s resolutions
As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
Bowling Green residents reflect on the past year and celebrate the New Year
Downtown Bowling Green celebrates New Year
As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year's baby born at Med Center Health