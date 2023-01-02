VIDEO: New Bowling Green ‘Stretch Zone’ talks New Year’s resolutions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a new year, which means it’s the time when many people make plans to get healthier, improve their fitness, and even exercise more.

Some even dedicated time to just bettering themselves in general.

Jordan Green, the General manager for the new Strech Zone in Bowling Green spoke with Allie Hennard about some of the decisions people make to better themselves in the new year and gave a few ways that can help with those goals.

For more information about Stretch Zone visit, stretchzone.com or call 270-238-5504. You can also email them at bowlinggreen@stretchzone.com.

Stretch Zone is located at 1131 Fairview Avenue, Suite 102.

GO TO BOWLING GREEN @ STRETCH ZONE.COM FOR ALL THE DETAILS.

