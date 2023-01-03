13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ramey
POLICE: Barren County Constable charged in assault investigation
Downtown BG warns people of fake posters
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
Rick Stansbury
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

Latest News

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
AngelSense trackers allow parents and caretakers of people with disabilities to see where their...
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities
One of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire has died.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start