5 children die after house fire in Buffalo; grandmother hurt

Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.
Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor dining room. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told reporters Tuesday that the grandmother was able to carry a 7-month-old infant out of the burning home and that she and her daughter tried to evacuate the other children.

“And they were unsuccessful, unfortunately,” Renaldo said.

Firefighters got the other children, who were all in cardiac arrest, out of the home. Three girls aged 7, 8 and 10 died at the scene Saturday. City officials announced Monday that two other children died — a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — after being hospitalized.

The grandmother, 63, remained in the burn unit at a local hospital in critical condition and the infant was with the grandfather, Renaldo said.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The Buffalo News reported that the couple lived at the home with two of their adult children and the six grandchildren. The couple’s pastor said the family appreciated the community’s support but needed time to mourn.

“They are not ready to talk about this, and they asked that we give them time to do some healing,” Cornerstone Church Ministries Pastor Duane Price said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petros Road in Warren County is closed due to a wreck.
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Tuesday
Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!
The BG-WC NAACP chapter released a statement about the December 2022 protests in the city for...
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27 of Glasgow, KY
Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges

Latest News

Dr. Marc Cormier talks with WBKO's Kelly Austin about the psychological impact of witnessing...
VIDEO: UK sports psychologist discusses impact of Hamlin collapse at live NFL game
UK psychologist talks impact of NFL's cardiac arrest on live television.
UK Psychologist talks impact of NFL's Hamlin cardiac arrest on live television
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt