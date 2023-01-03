Additional showers and storms expected through the morning

A tornado watch in effect through 11am CST.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect showers and thunderstorms through much of the morning for the entire WBKO viewing area. Numerous (already expired) tornado warnings have been issued, leaving behind the concern for damage.

Most of our viewing area has already seen 1-5″ of rain, with those totals still expected to increase. Flooding will be a risk especially for flood prone locations and low laying areas. Multiple roads have already been closed because of this, so please be aware of this for anyone who still has to commute this AM! Ponding is also a concern for the AM drive. Additional showers and thunderstorms are still likely until 12pm CST as they continue to push eastward. With the tornado watch still in place through 11am CST, make sure to have a weather safe plan in case a warning is issued. We’ll by cloudy and mild by the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 70s.

Things cool down into the second half of the work week. Temperatures will tumble to the 40s by Saturday, which is when we’ll see our next shot for rain.

