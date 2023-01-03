Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
By Heather Poltrock, Hannah Borchert and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Wisconsin shot and killed a 22-year-old who followed him home from a business and stabbed him, officials said.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the 79-year-old called 911 for help.

Deputies said the younger man assaulted and stabbed the victim as he exited his vehicle inside his garage. The victim had a gun on him, and he fired one round that struck the suspect before the gun was wrestled away from the victim.

Officials said the gunshot struck the suspect in the chest, and he died while attempting to flee the scene.

The 79-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to call 911.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. Authorities have not released their identities.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion. Deputies said they believe the suspect followed the 79-year-old man home from a business.

