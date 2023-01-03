Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County are sounding the alarm as flooding is expected to impact the area Tuesday into the night.

One of the roadways most prone to flooding in Glasgow and Barren County is Siloam Road which is between Highway 63 and Highway 90.

Officials anticipate that this roadway will experience some high waters and are reminding individuals to ‘turn around don’t drown.’ However, no matter how many times they say this, water rescues are likely during weather like this.

“Siloam road is notorious that people think they can just pass through and then we’ve had some people get lucky but we’ve had water rescues on Siloam Road. That’s the major one we’re always at, so when we put signage on both ends of it,” said Marcus Thurman, Deputy Director of Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.

While Siloam Road is known to flood, many other low-lying roads throughout the area should be avoided.

“We could list roads for hours and never be able to list them all. But just we stressed that if you drive up on one of these not to cross water-covered roadways,” said Thurman. “What we’re doing right now is getting with the road departments. We’ve talked to all of our elected officials they’re actually out prior to their meeting this morning. Checking roadways out reporting them in getting signage out.”

Glasgow Barren county emergency management will be updating locations that are compromised on their Facebook page.

As of 2:15 p.m., Ritters Mill is closed due to flooding.

