BG Humane Society asking for donations for food assistance program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve got a picky pet at home, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society could use your help.

The Humane Society has reached out to the community, asking for help with their food assistance program.

The program has been in place for several years, helping pet owners who may be going through tough times feed their furry friends.

However, dwindling donations over the past few months have made it difficult to keep the program going.

“We’ve had to turn people away for weeks at a time because we just haven’t had the food donations to distribute to the community,” said Adoption Center Manager, Leah Lawrence. “If you’ve got donations on hand that you’re willing to bring in, maybe your pet doesn’t like a particular kind of food that you purchased, we would love those donations here.”

Lawrence added that the Humane Society will take any brand of food, for any pet, so long as they know the food brand.

For more information on the food assistance program or donations, visit the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society website.

