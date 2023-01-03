Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing drug trafficking charges after a juvenile was found unconscious Monday, Jan 3.

According to court records, EMS was dispatched to 1831 Normal Street for a 16-year-old female not breathing.

The female juvenile was taken to Greenview Hospital for medical treatment.

Police say Edgar Estrada Mejia, 20, of Bowling Green was also found in the home. He agreed to speak with police.

Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the other half himself.

Court records show Estrada willingly handed over his phone to police where they found multiple text messages of people inquiring him about purchasing fentanyl pills.

Estrada was arrested and taken into custody.

He is charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, and Wanton Endangerment.

Estrada is in the Warren County Regional Jail being held without bond.

