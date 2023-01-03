Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire.

A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to battle the fire.

The say dark smoke was coming from the building when they arrived.

Crews were on scene for around two hours.

The report shows nobody was hurt.

Fire officials say it doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the damage all over the inside is substantial.

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King(14 News)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
The BG-WC NAACP chapter released a statement about the December 2022 protests in the city for...
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Tuesday
Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!
Anastasia McCorkel was born on Jan. 1.
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
AngelSense trackers allow parents and caretakers of people with disabilities to see where their...
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities

Latest News

Barren County prepares for potential flooding and warns the public of areas to be aware of.
Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood
KYTC reports some Ohio, Muhlenberg County roads experiencing high water conditions
Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27 of Glasgow, KY
Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges
Petros Road in Warren County is closed due to a wreck.
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck