Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges

Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27 of Glasgow, KY(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On New Year’s day, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Elsie Street in reference to a domestic complaint.

Officers say once on the scene, they determined that Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27, of Glasgow, had gotten into a physical altercation with family members and then began to be combative with officers before being tased.

Once Ramirez was tased he began to comply with officers and was taken into custody without further incident.

No officers were inquired.

Ramirez was charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury, Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer, Menacing.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center

