Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding

Rainstorms cause heavy flooding on roads in Greenville
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities.

The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Greenville Fire Department posted to social media that they were working on several water rescues early this morning.

Main roads into the city’s downtown area were blocked by high water. The water in some areas had even reached the tops of mailboxes and street signs.

Officials and residents in Greenville say they’re no strangers to weather events like this, which had them prepared to deal with the flooded roadways.

Road crews say they’ve been out since before four in the morning, marking off impassable roads and clearing them when the water receded.

All parts of the city saw their fair share of rain, but roads like Kentucky 181 had to be closed because of the water.

Officials say that Greenville is situated lower than other cities, which makes flooding likely when they get prolonged rainfall.

Earlier today KYTC officials announced routes that have water over the road.

Officials encourage drivers to turn around should they encounter that situation.

The roads are the following:

Muhlenberg County:

  • KY601 High Water Signs 4-5 MP
  • KY181 Road Closed Signs (12.4-12.7) and (15.2-16.5)
  • KY2590 Road Closed Signs between 0-1 Mp
  • KY2533 Road Closed Signs between 0-1 MP
  • KY1380 High Water Signs between 2-3 MP

