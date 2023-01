BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds are experiencing power outages in the WBKO viewing area.

According to the WRECC website, as of 6:45 AM, 448 people are experiencing power outages within South Central Kentucky.

Crews are working to repair the issues.

Go to wrecc for up to date outages in your area.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.