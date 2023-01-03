KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth.

The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s agricultural industry.

Cindy Finneseth, executive director of the Kentucky Horticulture Council, said, “It’s designed to be different educational tracks to meet the needs of the different grower segments. So we’ll try to bring in things that are trends in the industry, emerging needs, that sort of thing, and then of course the traditional content that we always do, fruit production, vegetable production.”

The conference also creates opportunities for young farmers to find their own place in the agricultural industry, allowing them to learn from an older generation while introducing that generation to new ideas.

Carter Howell, a farmer at Need More Acres Farm, said, “I think, for the older generation, to be able to see that kids are interested in this, we can teach them, and also as a younger generation, teach the older farmers to be able to just... not take us in but to be able to work with us.”

Conference representatives hope that young people continue to take interest in farming and growing, and continue to build from what they’ve already been taught.

“I think the average farmer is 58 years old in Kentucky. We do offer free registration for students because we want those younger folks to come to the programs and learn, meet people, meet growers and see what growers do kind of as their careers,” said Finneseth.

Regardless of their experience level, farmers gathered at the conference have come to learn from one another and create a better future for growers across Kentucky.

Elizabeth Howell, a camp counselor at Need More Acres Farm, said, “There are so many amazing people here and like, every year coming back and realizing that these people have spent every single day since the last time I’ve saw them coming up with new ideas of ways of farming and it’s just amazing that every year I come back, there’s always something new.”

The conference continues into Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Attendees are welcome to register at the event, or online beforehand.

