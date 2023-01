OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC officials have announced routes that have water over the road.

Officials encourage drivers to turn around should they encounter that situation.

The roads are the following:

US 62 9-10

KY 1543 3 - 5

KY 2670 2 - 3

KY 919 - 3 - 4

US 231 is open from the 9 - 10

KY 69 - 21 - 24

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.