Crews closing roads as severe weather causes flooding in western Ky.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding.

Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding.

Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning.

Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they will be closed due to flooding in the county. This will be an NTI day (online classes) for their students.

Ohio County School officials say they will also be closed due to severe weather.

Our 14 News crew is out in some of those areas observing the damage.

They say the area of Everley Brothers Boulevard and West Depot Road in Greenville is flooded.

Officials with the Greenville Fire Department say they have responded to numerous stranded drivers and water rescues from homes. According to a Facebook post, GFD says there a multiple roadways flooded inside the city and throughout their district.

Due to the damage, GFD officials also say they have blocked off flooded areas.

They are asking that people avoid the flooded roadways and give first responders room and time to work.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the following areas are experiencing high water:

  • Daviess County

Closed with high water

KY 762 - 0 - 1

  • Ohio County

US 62 9-10

KY 1543 3 - 5

KY 2670 2 - 3

KY 919 - 3 - 4

Closed with high water

US 231 - 9 - 10

KY 69 - 21 - 24

We are checking in with officials and will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
The BG-WC NAACP chapter released a statement about the December 2022 protests in the city for...
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
Anastasia McCorkel was born on Jan. 1.
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Tuesday
Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!
Rick Stansbury
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day

Latest News

Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
Crews are working to repair the issues.
Hundreds experiencing outages, WRECC working to repair service
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby