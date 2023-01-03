New “Winterfest” concert series to begin Friday

A new collaboration between 'Concerts in the Park' and the 'Capital Theater' offers concerts every Friday in January and February at the Capital.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though it may not feel like it outside, we’re nearly two weeks into winter. What better way to celebrate, than with free concerts?

Winterfest, a new collaboration between Concerts in the Park and the Capitol Theatre, hopes to bring the fun of Concerts in the Park indoors.

Free concerts will be held at the Capitol every Friday in January and February. They will be open to all ages.

This Friday, Jan. 7, will be the program’s inaugural concert with the band C Dock Boyz.

“We just love to have people downtown and in the theatre. It’s so nice that we’ve been allowed to have the responsibility to be caretakers of this building,” said Warren County Public Library Manager of Major Events, Ginger Knight. “We just love to have people in the building, going to shows, enjoying it, and just being downtown.”

Doors will open to the community at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Capitol Theatre website.

