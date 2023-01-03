Remains of human fetus found behind building

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating after remains of a human fetus were found behind a building in West Virginia.

Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday around 8 p.m., according to a news release from the BPD.

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”

The fetus will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

Police said they have located and identified who they believe to be the woman who was pregnant with the fetus, but they did not release further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan...
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
The BG-WC NAACP chapter released a statement about the December 2022 protests in the city for...
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Tuesday
Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!
Anastasia McCorkel was born on Jan. 1.
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
AngelSense trackers allow parents and caretakers of people with disabilities to see where their...
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities

Latest News

FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ to plead guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to become House speaker on first ballot
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged
Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s...
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies