Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department received a grant through the Laura Turner Dugas foundation, allowing them to purchase 10 AngelSense tracking devices to be handed out to members of the Allen County community.

AngelSense tracking devices are designed for parents and caretakers of people with disabilities that are an elopement risk. This means that the individual is at risk of wandering away from their caretaker or from their home, and is then unable to find their way back.

Haley Johnson, an AngelSense user, said, “My son has autism and he is an elopement risk. His doctors and his PTs, OTs, all his therapists suggested that we get a device that can help track him just in case he does wander off.”

Scottsville police say that these devices are a resource the community has needed for some time.

“We’ve had a few instances in Scottsville where we’ve had a special needs child wander off, and we’ve found them, but if you had a device that would work like this, it’d be really good. The child goes missing and they can share that link with law enforcement and we can be able to live-view where that is at that time,” said Darren Tabor, Scottsville police chief.

Tabor says that the devices cost around $500 annually, but with the grant money, the police department is able to fund the devices for Allen County families for one full year. However, with a large enough need, the program could continue for years to come.

“Since this is our first full year with it, we’re going to just kind of play it by ear. I’d love to get more devices if they need them. If there’s not a need for more devices, we’ll renew the contracts that we have,” said Tabor.

Johnson says that after two years of using the device, it has given her and her family peace of mind, especially while traveling with her son.

“My mom took my son down to Naples to visit a friend for spring break, and she brought my son along and he broke the hold of her hand in one of the airports. Thankfully, with the app, she was willing to find him quickly and get to him,” said Johnson.

Scottsville police say that they still have devices available for the community, but families must live within Allen County and have a letter from a physician stating that they are in need of the equipment.

Tabor said, “If there are any families that are interested in this, come and see us, give me a call, check out our Facebook, all of the information’s on there. I’d be glad to meet with you and go over all of the criteria for it.”

